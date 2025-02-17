Future Dallas Cowboys' Hall of Famer named a fit for AFC contender
Without much operating room in the 2025 salary cap, the Dallas Cowboys might have to say goodbye to a couple of long-time starters. Both Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence are entering free agency and neither is expected to return.
Martin, who is a future Hall of Famer, hasn't even decided whether or not he would suit up in 2025. While he mulls retirement, others are focused on where he could play next should he come back for one more year.
Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut is the latest to predict where Martin might go, saying the Cincinnati Bengals should be willing to bring him in.
"The Bengals need to address a defense that ranked 25th in points allowed, but reinforcing the offensive line is also important. As Joe Burrow recently said, the Bengals should be able to get creative enough to carve out enough space to re-sign Tee Higgins, make Trey Hendrickson happy and still add an upgrade along the offensive line like future Hall of Famer Zack Martin."
It seems the Bengals have been rebuilding their offensive line since selecting Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft. Most of their signings have failed to live up to expectations but Martin could be a different story.
He wasn't the same player last season we've seen throughout his career but he's still a capable starter and strong leader. Having said that, it would be difficult watching him with that striped helmet on Sundays.
