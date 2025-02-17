Ravens Should Take Shot on Cowboys Star
The Baltimore Ravens are in need of some re-shuffling on the offensive line this offseason with two major players entering free agency.
The Ravens are unlikely to bring back left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Patrick Mekari, but the team may be able to replace one of them with a veteran looking for a new team.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin is a free agent that could help the Ravens out if they were interested in signing him.
"The 34-year-old played in just 10 games last season because of injuries, which has to be concerning considering his age and with him coming off ankle surgery. He had been one of the league's best guards over the past decade, so he can still help a team if healthy. He is said to be mulling retirement," CBS Sports' Pete Prisco writes.
Martin has dealt with injuries through the years with the Cowboys, but he could still add a lot of value for the Ravens if he were healthy and willing to play in Baltimore.
In his 11 seasons with the Cowboys, Martin has been named First-team All-Pro in seven of those years, including as recently as 2023.
Martin has a space in Canton waiting for him once his career is over, but he could have a chance to reach some new professional heights with a Ravens team in need of a veteran offensive lineman.
Both parties could benefit each other. Martin could give the Ravens the extra protection needed for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry while Baltimore gives the long-time Cowboys legend a chance to compete as one of the premier teams in the AFC.
It may just be a match made in heaven if both sides become interested in the other.
