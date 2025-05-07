Jerry Jones no longer calling Dallas Cowboys shots after George Pickens trade?
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off their biggest move of the offseason on Wednesday morning, trading a pair of draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.
It was a move that the Cowboys desperately needed to make after failing to address a position that was seen as arguably their biggest need in the NFL Draft earlier this month.
It was also an incredibly bold decision, given the perceived nature of Pickens' personality, and the fact that he is due for a new deal at the end of the 2025 season.
And according to reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, the ultimate call to make the deal might not have been made by Cowboys owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, but rather by his son and team Executive Vice President, Stephen Jones.
"I see some fans giving Jerry Jones a lot of credit for how the Cowboys attacked the offseason," Harris said on X. "While he is the head honcho at the end of the day, Stephen Jones has taken on a bigger role this offseason and it’s been reflected in the team’s moves."
The idea of the younger Jones taking on a bigger role this offseason should come as no surprise, given the track record of the moves made throughout the last few months that have his fingerprints written all over them.
Dallas has prioritized signing veteran free agents that fill holes based on both talent and need, on deals that have minimal salary impact. Running back JaVonte Williams defense tackle Solomon Thomas and edge Dante Fowler are all examples of this.
They have also made a select number of key trades to fill other needs, while giving up minimal trade compensation in return, such as the deals for linebacker Kenneth Murray and cornerback Kaiir Elam.
And if the younger Jones continues to have this level of input on the team's roster-building decisions going forward, it could be signaling a seismic shift within the organization - at least from an outside perspective.
