George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision

The Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens in the offseason, and based on early indications, he's bought in to the organization.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Before sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers the Dallas Cowboys had made one of the more interesting trades of the offseason a few months prior.

Dallas added its potential WR2 of the future by swinging a trade in May for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who spent three seasons with the legendary franchise.

The Cowboys gave up a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick for a player headed into the final year of his contract, leading some to question whether the move was worth it for a wide receiver that caused a bit of locker room drama with the Steelers.

But instead of matching the diva-like label that many slapped on him in Pittsburgh, Pickens is continuing to show that much of that negativity was misplaced.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When speaking to the media leading up to Sunday's Week 2 home opener against the New York Giants, Pickens made it clear that he's taking a team-first approach by not being concerned about the amount of touches he's getting.

“Really just staying open for them. I’m not really worried about the touches, catches, all that stuff," Pickens said. "I’m just trying to stay open for the team. I’m trying to focus on (getting) the first win.”

In his first game with Dallas, a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pickens finished with three catches for 30 yards.

He made a few key plays to keep the Cowboys alive late but his production was ultimately a bit below expectations.

He will have a chance to make some splash plays when the Cowboys and Giants kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

