George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
Before sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers the Dallas Cowboys had made one of the more interesting trades of the offseason a few months prior.
Dallas added its potential WR2 of the future by swinging a trade in May for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who spent three seasons with the legendary franchise.
The Cowboys gave up a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick for a player headed into the final year of his contract, leading some to question whether the move was worth it for a wide receiver that caused a bit of locker room drama with the Steelers.
MORE: Cowboys sign fan favorite WR to 53-man roster ahead of Week 2 vs Giants
But instead of matching the diva-like label that many slapped on him in Pittsburgh, Pickens is continuing to show that much of that negativity was misplaced.
When speaking to the media leading up to Sunday's Week 2 home opener against the New York Giants, Pickens made it clear that he's taking a team-first approach by not being concerned about the amount of touches he's getting.
“Really just staying open for them. I’m not really worried about the touches, catches, all that stuff," Pickens said. "I’m just trying to stay open for the team. I’m trying to focus on (getting) the first win.”
MORE: Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
In his first game with Dallas, a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pickens finished with three catches for 30 yards.
He made a few key plays to keep the Cowboys alive late but his production was ultimately a bit below expectations.
He will have a chance to make some splash plays when the Cowboys and Giants kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
