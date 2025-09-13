Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines this week when he told reporters he was prepared to spend now that the team has freed up some cap space by trading Micah Parsons. So, theoretically, signing a big-name free agent should be no problem.
Money is no issue but Jones is still a business man and he knows value. Apparently that's why free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney left a visit with the Cowboys this week without a new contract.
According to Cowboys insider Ed Werder, Clowney's true value was a point of contention.
"The Cowboys want Clowney," Werder shared on X on Friday. "They’re attempting to persuade him to want them. Seems like difference in determining his value. Got paid big by Panthers last season."
Clowney, the Houston Texans' No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers. Despite signing him on a two-year deal in 2024, Carolina released the veteran in May, making him a free agent and available to sign with a new team at any time.
The Cowboys are unlikely to sign him to a deal close to his last, which was worth $20 million.
According to Brian Schottenheimer, the team is trying to convince Clowney to join up for loss. The head coach is engaged in some good old fashioned recruiting to try to sway him.
Schottenheimer called Clowney personally on Thursday. He spoke to him while the defender cooked dinner with his family and even talked to his kids.
In 14 games last season, the edge rusher had 46 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.
