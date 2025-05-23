George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number still not finalized
Dallas Cowboys OTAs are underway, and one thing fans have been looking for an answer on is what jersey number new wide receiver George Pickens will rock for his first season with the team.
Pickens wore jersey No. 13 for his first Cowboys appearance at The Star in Frisco, Texas, but the star pass catcher is still considering all options.
During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens wore No. 14. As he made a name for himself with the Georgia Bulldogs. Pickens wore No. 1. Unfortunately, both numbers are currently occupied -- Markquese Bell wears No. 14 and Jalen Tolbert is in No. 1.
So, Pickens made it clear that the No. 13 could just be temporary as he assesses the situation.
"Nothing's really finalized right now, it's just a whole bunch of numbers," Pickens said, via DallasCowboys.com. "My guy Traeshon [Holden], he's got number seven, and you know [Trevon Diggs] is going to be seven, so everybody's working now.
Pickens could still make a deal with Bell or Tolbert for one of his old jersey numbers, or he could opt to start the new chapter of his career fresh.
Regardless of the jersey number he wears in Dallas, Cowboys Nation will be rooting for him to make an impact and elevate the offense. And just weeks into his tenure with the Cowboys, Pickens has the fan base buzzing.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
