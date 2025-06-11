George Pickens reveals what stands out in Brian Schottenheimer's offense
The Dallas Cowboys did not go the expected route when hiring a new head coach this offseason. Instead of going after a potential high-profile name, the front office decided to keep this in house with the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer.
Before taking over the main headset, Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys for the past two seasons.
Of course, anyone could see positives or negatives with a decision like this, but it may be good for this offense to continue on the same path, especially after bringing in a weapon like wide receiver George Pickens.
The Cowboys didn't make the splashy head coaching hire, but they certainly made the splashy trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens. Those in attendance for the Cowboys minicamp have already shouted the praises of Pickens, while the new Cowboys receiver is also praising his new head coach.
Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website asked Pickens about what stands out about Schottenheimer's offense. Here's what Pickens had to say:
""A lot of motions. A lot of things that you get an indicator on what the defense is doing before you say hike. Some coaches don't do that."
Pre-snap motion has become the name of the game in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated with that style, and now Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has made a name for himself with pre-snap motion as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. If all else fails, at least the Cowboys are attempting to run an elite offense.
