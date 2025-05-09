George Pickens stat projections for 2025 season after Cowboys trade
The Dallas Cowboys put the NFL on notice this week when Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones made a splash to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens is a dynmaic pass catcher and one of the best deep threats in the league, making him the perfect complement for CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas gave up some NFL Draft capital in the trade -- a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder -- but the move has incredible upside if Pickens can play up to his potential. Pickens should help open up the offense, and the Underdog NFL seems to believe he will make an immediate impact.
Following the Dallas trade, Underdog set the over/under for Pickens' receiving yards in 2025 at 950.5 yards. Pickens has topped that mark just once in his three years with the Steelers, recording 1,140 yards on 63 catches during the 2023 season.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Pairing Pickens with a talent like CeeDee Lamb should allow both players to excel in the offense.
With the Cowboys also looking to improve the running game this season, the passing game could be wide open for play-action attempts which would play right into Pickens' hands.
