Grammy winner roasts Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for team’s shortcomings
It’s safe to say that nearly every Dallas Cowboys fan has grown weary of franchise owner Jerry Jones. The man who never met a microphone he didn’t want to speak to has been up to his old tricks once again, and it’s wearing thin.
Jones, who recently tried to cut Micah Parsons’ agent out of contract negotiations, not only believes he’s the most knowledgeable general manager in the league, but he loves letting everyone know that this next year will finally be the one that counts.
That approach led to some unexpected criticism as Jones just took a shot from Kelly Clarkson, a three-time Grammy winner.
Clarkson, a lifelong Dallas fan who grew up in Texas, was a guest on the ’Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce’ podcast and roasted Jones for his constant optimism without the results.
”And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. It was different from the last ‘now’s the time.’ Very different from last year’s time, which was also the time.” — Clarkson on Jones
Jones, who longs for everyone to know he built America’s Team “Piece by Piece,” wasn’t the only one the singer had jokes for.
Clarkson also had a dig for host Kylie Kelce, who is married to former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce. When she claimed she held a soft spot for Giants fans who also hate the Cowboys, Clarkson asked why her team’s name has to always be in their mouths.
Dallas is in the midst of some major changes, which include new head coach Brian Schottenheimer bringing in a “Stronger” mindset.
Clarkson, like the rest of the fan base, is hopeful that this is the year Jones is right. If so, she might have to praise the owner and let him know they only won “Because of You.”
