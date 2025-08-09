Cowboy Roundup: Hidden truth about Dallas QBs, KaVontae Turpin breakout coming?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's officially game day. For the first time since January, we'll get to see America's Team back on the field as they kick off their three-game schedule for the 2025 NFL preseason.
Dallas will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
It's going to be fun to get a full look at some of the up-and-comers on the roster trying to make a first impression on the public and make their mark as positional battles heat up with live-game action.
As we wait for kickoff in a matter of hours, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making the rounds before the Brian Schottenheimer era kicks into full swing.
Hidden truth about Dallas QBs
InsideTheStar.com gives a brief breakdown of the Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks and a potential contingency plan.
"The Cowboys aren’t fostering a quarterback battle—they’re creating a quarterback contingency plan. Prescott is the leader today, Milton is the project for tomorrow, and the team benefits from stability at the most important position. In 2025, Dallas is not just aiming for a deep playoff run—they’re ensuring that, no matter what happens, their season doesn’t hinge on the health of just one player."
KaVontae Turpin breakout coming?
KaVontae Turping is poised for a breakout year with high praise from Schottenheimer and comparisons to CeeDee Lamb, along with his increased role in the offense.
“The guy is just a dynamic weapon," Schottenheimer said of Turpin via Jon Machota at the Athletic. “The things he can do running and catching and the quickness and agility that he has is just different. I feel like we got a much better sense for how we’re using him. Late in practice we kind of moved CeeDee outside and Turp went inside. Those guys are a little bit interchangeable. I think he’s going to have a fabulous year. I really do, in every facet.”
