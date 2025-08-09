Cowboys vs Rams, NFL preseason Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
After a long offseason, football is finally back. The Dallas Cowboys will be in action against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday for NFL Preseason Week 1.
While the preseason doesn't always bring the most exciting games, there's still plenty to watch. For the Cowboys, all eyes will be on backup quarterback Joe Milton III, who has been showing off his cannon arm throughout training camp.
There are also players fighting for their spot on the roster, such as Zion Childress, an undrafted free agent who is making a push for a prominent role in the secondary.
The preseason is when these players get to prove they can get the job done during live games. That said, here's all the information needed to catch the action on Saturday.
Cowboys vs. Rams, NFL Preseason Week 1: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Saturday, August 9
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Inglewood, CA
Venue: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: KTVT (CBS/11 - Dallas)
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 36.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Rams Online
During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.
Watch Cowboys vs. Rams on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
