Cowboys star WR has positive feelings on Micah Parsons' future with team
The Dallas Cowboys have finished up their final preparations before the team takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game on Saturday.
Even though the Cowboys are gearing up for their first game, the biggest story following this team has been the contract dispute between Micah Parsons and the front office.
It feels that any negotiations between the two have been kept out of the spotlight for the past few days. However, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was asked about his feelings on the situation after Friday's walk-through.
When asked about Parsons' trade request, Lamb had this to say:
“I feel like he’s gonna be here. Reaction was crazy. A little disappointed (in the process). But it is what it is. You gotta do what you gotta do and he’s gotta do what’s best for him and his family.”
Lamb knows what it is like to deal with the Cowboys' front office when it comes to getting a new deal done. Last offseason, all of the headlines were about Lamb's future with the franchise before a deal was made.
The Cowboys' star receiver still has hope that Parsons will be on the Cowboys' sideline when the season begins. For now, everyone should stay on Parsons watch while a new deal is being crafted.
