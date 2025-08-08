Cowboys Country

Cowboys players refused Brian Schottenheimer orders for best reason ever

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn't plan for Thursday to be a full-padded practice, but his players made that call for him.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Usually, when players don't listen to their coach, it's not a good sign. That wasn't the case on Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys decided not to listen to head coach Brian Schottenheimer for the right reasons.

Schottenheimer said their Thursday practice wasn't supposed to involve a full day of pads. So during the session, he told them to remove their pads and continue working.

The players weren't in the mood to do this, however, as they told him no and finished the session with their pads. Schottenheimer said it proves they're a "physical football team.”

Dallas had a couple of injuries from the day as well, including one that resulted from a hard hit. Tight end Jake Ferguson was hit by linebacker Kenneth Murray and had to leave practice with a sore back. Thankfully, Ferguson's injury was just a contusion, and he's expected to be fine.

As for the team's physical approach, this would be a welcome change. For years, the Cowboys have been able to win with finesse, but when it comes to smash-mouth football, they often fall short.

That said, they need to put this into action during games. Their recent joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams left a lot to be desired along both lines of scrimmage.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

