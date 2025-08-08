Cowboys players refused Brian Schottenheimer orders for best reason ever
Usually, when players don't listen to their coach, it's not a good sign. That wasn't the case on Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys decided not to listen to head coach Brian Schottenheimer for the right reasons.
Schottenheimer said their Thursday practice wasn't supposed to involve a full day of pads. So during the session, he told them to remove their pads and continue working.
MORE: Micah Parsons returns to practice with news that will make Cowboys fans happy
The players weren't in the mood to do this, however, as they told him no and finished the session with their pads. Schottenheimer said it proves they're a "physical football team.”
Dallas had a couple of injuries from the day as well, including one that resulted from a hard hit. Tight end Jake Ferguson was hit by linebacker Kenneth Murray and had to leave practice with a sore back. Thankfully, Ferguson's injury was just a contusion, and he's expected to be fine.
MORE: Cowboys rookies poised for Dak Prescott-like NFL preseason debut?
As for the team's physical approach, this would be a welcome change. For years, the Cowboys have been able to win with finesse, but when it comes to smash-mouth football, they often fall short.
That said, they need to put this into action during games. Their recent joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams left a lot to be desired along both lines of scrimmage.
