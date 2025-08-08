Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys starter returns to practice after injury scare

The Dallas Cowboys got good news on the injury front on Friday.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have had some bad injury luck so far during training camp, losing more than 10 players at one point or another to various injury scares, including some for the season.

However, after their most recent batch of medical scares on Thursday, it appears that things are starting to trend in the right direction with a handful of those players.

On Friday, that list of good news was headlined by Jake Ferguson, who not only avoided serious injury according to reports, but was also able to return to practice in full capacity ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Rams.

MORE: Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism

This comes as extremely good news for the Cowboys, who were already down multiple starters and key contributors such as left tackle Tyler Guyton, running back Jaydon Blue, veteran guard Rob Jones, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, corner Caelen Carson, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, and safety Juanyeh Thomas - some of which were either long-term or, in Jones' case, season-ending.

It is particularly good news in Ferguson's case, however, as he has reportedly made significant strides during camp and has impressed new head coach Brian Schottenheimer along the way.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’s a great leader. He’s lighter (this season)," Schottenheimer said at the end of last month, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He’s moving around really, really well."

MORE: 3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason

Last season was a bit of a struggle for Ferguson, who was forced to deal with multiple injuries along the way, including in the season opener against Cleveland. Despite that, he was able to remain productive when on the field, catching 59 passes on 86 targets for 494 yards in 14 games.

Now with a new offense in place under Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams, and a seemingly healthy Dak Prescott throwing him the football, Ferguson should be in line for a bounce-back season, and once again become a primary weapon for the Cowboys.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says

Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism

Jaydon Blue, Jake Ferguson injury updates provide good news to Cowboys

Cowboys could be perfect landing spot for disgruntled Seahawks running back

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published 3 Hours Ago

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News