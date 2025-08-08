Dallas Cowboys starter returns to practice after injury scare
The Dallas Cowboys have had some bad injury luck so far during training camp, losing more than 10 players at one point or another to various injury scares, including some for the season.
However, after their most recent batch of medical scares on Thursday, it appears that things are starting to trend in the right direction with a handful of those players.
On Friday, that list of good news was headlined by Jake Ferguson, who not only avoided serious injury according to reports, but was also able to return to practice in full capacity ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Rams.
This comes as extremely good news for the Cowboys, who were already down multiple starters and key contributors such as left tackle Tyler Guyton, running back Jaydon Blue, veteran guard Rob Jones, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, corner Caelen Carson, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, and safety Juanyeh Thomas - some of which were either long-term or, in Jones' case, season-ending.
It is particularly good news in Ferguson's case, however, as he has reportedly made significant strides during camp and has impressed new head coach Brian Schottenheimer along the way.
“He’s a great leader. He’s lighter (this season)," Schottenheimer said at the end of last month, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He’s moving around really, really well."
Last season was a bit of a struggle for Ferguson, who was forced to deal with multiple injuries along the way, including in the season opener against Cleveland. Despite that, he was able to remain productive when on the field, catching 59 passes on 86 targets for 494 yards in 14 games.
Now with a new offense in place under Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams, and a seemingly healthy Dak Prescott throwing him the football, Ferguson should be in line for a bounce-back season, and once again become a primary weapon for the Cowboys.
