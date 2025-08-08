Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb takes hot shot at Dallas Cowboys secondary

CeeDee Lamb enjoys playing against the Dallas Cowboys CBs, even if they can't keep up with him.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys have some concerns with their secondary, due in large part to injuries. They've spent much of training camp with a patchwork of players, trying to find the right combination.

Questions persisted following their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, with several highlights making the rounds on social media showing Rams' receivers getting open.

Now, one of their own teammates has started the trash-talking. When asked which defensive backs give him hell, CeeDee Lamb took a jab at the guys he faces every day in practice.

“Honestly, none of them. They haven’t given me hell. But I will say, it is great competing with these guys.”

Dallas is currently without Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., and Josh Butler, who are all recovering from knee surgery. The Cowboys are also still trying to figure out who will be their primary nickel corner after losing Jourdan Lewis in free agency.

With Lewis gone, the Cowboys have tried several players, including DaRon Bland. He might be their best option, but moving him inside makes things more difficult when it comes to covering wideouts on the boundaries.

Dallas has a few weeks to figure it out, and while Lamb's comments might be worrisome, we have to remember that most defensive backs can't give him hell.

