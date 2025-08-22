How much money Micah Parsons loses per week if he skips 2025 season
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys continue to play a dangerous game as the 2025-26 NFL regular season approaches. Friday night marks the preseason finale, and superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons is still without a deal.
Parsons has demanded a trade, while Jones says the team has no plans to trade him. That leaves the entire situation in limbo.
Despite his trade request, Parsons was present at Cowboys training camp to avoid any fines, but would he be willing to take escalate the situation even further once the season begins?
MORE: Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
With the regular season right around the corner, Parsons has an important decision to make, and it comes at a hefty price.
The Cowboys picked up Parsons' fifth-year player option for 2025, which pays him a base salary of more $24 million.
MORE: Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
If Parsons, who has none of the leverage in the situation, decides to take his holdout into the regular season, he would be losing out on more than $1 million every game.
The two sides are just playing chicken with each other at this point, so it will be interesting to see who ultimately folds first. Something says Jerry Jones' ego won't allow him to give in to any pressure.
And, the clock is ticking, so some important decisions need to be made.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc