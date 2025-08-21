Micah Parsons potential trade package from Packers would give Cowboys fans nightmares
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to find common ground with star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who requested a trade following stalled contract negotiations.
Dallas has been adamant that they have no interest in moving Parsons, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation on who could try and land him through a blockbuster move. The latest proposal, however, would be a nightmare for Cowboys fans.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has Dallas sending Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive end Rashan Gary, a first and third round picks in 2026 and a second and fourth in 2027.
”The Packers have been on the cusp of contending for several years but lack a generational talent like Parsons to anchor their defensive front,” said Kay.
“If they are willing to give up a package that includes multiple Day 1 and 2 picks—as well as a quality talent such as Rashan Gary—it could be enough to get Dallas to move on from Parsons this offseason.”
Gary is coming off his first Pro Bowl and has 39 sacks in six seasons, but Cowboys’ Nation would lose their mind for one reason. Gary went to Michigan.
That’s not a knock on the program itself, but the Cowboys have had terrible luck when it comes to defensive linemen from Michigan. Gary has had far more success than players like Taco Charlton or Mazi Smith, but the PTSD they’ve caused would lead to intense frustration if another Wolverine is pitched as their top pass rusher.
That alone is enough of a reason to say no thanks on this one.
