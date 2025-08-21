Jerry Jones opens up on experimental treatment that helped him beat cancer
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised everyone earlier this summer when he revealed that he had suffered from stage four melanoma nearly 15 years ago.
Thankfully, Jones is cancer free now. However, during a visit with Fox News on Wednesday, the Cowboys owner shared that he didn't really recognize the cancer as being terminal when he was in the battle.
During his interview, Jones revealed what he did to fight the cancer, which included taking an experimental drug called PD1.
Jones shared that he had many rumors at the time, but the experimental drug helped kill the cancer. The Cowboys owner said it has been 15 years since he took the experimental drug, and he is still cancer free.
According to the American Cancer Society, "PD-1 is a checkpoint protein on immune cells called T cells. It acts as a “off switch” to helps keep the T cells from attacking normal cells. PD-1 does this by attaching to PD-L1, a protein found on some normal and cancer cells. When PD-1 binds to PD-L1, it tells the T cell not to attack. Some cancer cells have large amounts of PD-L1, which helps them avoid being attacked by the immune system."
It's great to see Jones use his platform to speak on the positives of what is one of the most emotional time periods of his life.
