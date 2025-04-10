Is Dak Prescott one of the most overpaid NFL players of all-time?
The Dallas Cowboys have become one of the most scrutinized sports franchises in the world, and the player most often made the scapegoat is whoever is commanding the offense.
For the past nine seasons, Dak Prescott has often been made the scapegoat. Although he doesn't deserve all of the criticism heading his way, he deserves his fair share of the blame, considering his paycheck and the Cowboys' shortcomings.
There are expectations tied to a player earning a massive contract, and Prescott and the Cowboys simply haven’t met them. The pressure put on Prescott’s shoulders isn’t going to be alleviated unless he leads the Cowboys to the Super Bowl.
MORE: Cowboys linked to Texas QB on Day 3 of NFL Draft
Only then will he avoid being placed on lists like Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon’s ranking of themost overpaid players in NFL history, where Dak Prescott came in second.
"He has missed large chunks of three of five seasons in his prime, and he's continually come up short when it matters with just two playoff wins in nearly a decade. This year, Prescott will climb above Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning on the career earnings list," said Gagnon.
It's hard to argue with this logic—every player ahead of Prescott on the NFL's career earnings list, except for Kirk Cousins, who came in first on Gagnon's list, is at least a one-time Super Bowl champion or an MVP.
MORE: Joe Milton's Dallas Cowboys jersey number announced, familiar for fans
The answer is simple: he has to win a Super Bowl or an MVP for his career to live up to his contract. However, the formula and steps to getting there are where it gets difficult, especially considering the lack of support from the front office.
With a new coaching regime, solid offseason acquisitions, and 10 NFL draft picks, there is hope the Cowboys can turn it around. But it starts with Prescott staying healthy and the front office putting the necessary pieces around him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname