Jalen Hurts enacts Super Bowl performance vs. Cowboys
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles made it to the Super Bowl following the 2022 season and nearly pulled off a win. The Kansas City Chiefs were able to pull off a win thanks to Hurts lack of ball security. He lost a fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by Nick Botlon. He nearly had a similar gaffe against the Dallas CowboysBoltonHurts' on Sunday.
With a 7-3 lead, Dallas was close to scoring a touchdown to take the lead before the half. That didn't happen with Ezekiel Elliott fumbling it into the end zone.
They got a second chance thanks to Hurts, who fumbled the ball away when Micah Parsons recorded his second sack of the day. It was the end of a frustrating series for Hurts, who was under pressure for much of the second quarter.
Unlike the Chiefs, Dallas was unable to put the ball in the end zone. Marist Liufau recovered the ball at the six but the offense moved it one yard before settling for a 23-yard field goal.
For Hurts, this was his second turnover of the day. Earlier in the first half, he threw an interception to Trevon Diggs in the end zone.
