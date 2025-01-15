Jason Garrett explains what type of coach can succeed with Cowboys
Jerry Jones is looking for the 10th head coach in Dallas Cowboys' history, which would be the ninth he's hired. None have lasted long, outside of Jason Garrett.
While no other coach has been able to land a second contract with Jones, Garrett found himself in the position for more than a decade. He had his share of success during that time, finishing with a record of 85-67 — giving him the second most wins in franchise history behind the legendary Tom Landry.
MORE: Unsurprisingly, Jerry Jones is ‘on a solo mission’ in Cowboys coaching search
Garrett was never the most popular coach but he deserves credit for being able to work with Jerry Jones for more than a decade. It was also under Garrett's watch when the team finally figured out how to draft.
That's why he's the right person to ask what type of coach can succeed with the Cowboys. While speaking with Kevin Clark on This is Football, Garrett said the ideal coach has to be "an excellent communicator" and a "leader."
The most interesting point made by Garrett was when he says "It's not only communicating and leading to your staff and to your team, it's also leading upward in the organization."
He said you have to "clearly articulate" what type of players you need and what your plan is. The goal according to Garrett is creating the vision and making sure everyone is aligned from the coach to the owner.
While most people see Jones being the owner and general manager as a challenge, Garrett said it can also be an advantage. For him, he said he felt aligned with Jones, stating that added great players during his tenure, especially through the draft.
Most importantly, Garrett said Jones is 82 years old and won't change. Because of that, whoever goes in "has to embrace the dynamic" rather than trying to change Jones.
