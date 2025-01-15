Unsurprisingly, Jerry Jones is ‘on a solo mission’ in Cowboys coaching search
When Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, he decided he wanted to do things his way. That remains the case in 2025, which is evident as he's searching for his ninth coach and the 10th in franchise history.
Jones forced Mike McCarthy to spend the 2024 season without any job security and seemed to believe the coach would just come back with no questions asked. McCarthy reportedly grew tired of the indecision from the owner/general manager and will pursue other options.
MORE: Kellen Moore addresses Cowboys' head coaching vacancy speculation
That's left Jones without a plan that anyone can truly see — although NFL insider Jane Slater says he is making some calls. The problem is that she then said Jones hasn't spoken with Kellen Moore, Kliff Kingsbury, Jon Gruden, or Steve Sarkisian.
Slater added that Jones is on a "solo mission," which is a concern if that means he's not getting input from those around him.
The one person Slater says Jones has spoken to is Deion Sanders, although she said she's still trying to run down whether or not this story has legs.
She does say the two know "they can command the headlines," which gives credence to the belief that this pairing won't happen.
MORE: Mike McCarthy ruined Jerry Jones master plan for Jason Witten
Perhaps the most alarming statement made by Slater is that Jones doesn't like to pay his coaches very much money. We've seen him and his son Stephen Jones lowball players in free agency, which could be a problem in the coaching search as well.
In the end, Slater has had to do a lot of speculating since Jones isn't showing his hand much at all.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc