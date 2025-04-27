Cowboy Roundup: Jaydon Blue thrilled for Dallas, Schottenheimer praises new RBs
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and we now know most of the teams' rookie class for the upcoming season.
The Cowboys and teams around the NFL are still working to invite undrafted free agents to the rookie minicamp, so there are still a handful of moves the team could be making.
It was unfortunate that Dallas didn't pick a wide receiver with one of their picks over the weekend, but they did agree to deals with Texas Tech's Josh Kelly and Traeshon Holden of the Oregon Ducks.
They willl be longshots to make the roster, but with a lack of depth the door will be open.
While we kick back after an eventful seven rounds, let's take a look around some of the web at some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
New Dallas running back Jaydon Blue opens up about joining Cowboys
Th Cowboys stayed local on Day 3 of the draft, bringing in Texas Longhorns speedster running back Jaydon Blue. Blue shared his first message with Cowboys fans after being selected and had nothing but excitement to join the franchise.
Schottenheimer praises team's new running backs
Dallas added two intriguing running backs on Day 3 of the draft who perfectly complement each other and head coach Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but positive words about the new additions to the team's rushing attack.
Cowboys Quick Hits
