Cowboys finish 2025 NFL Draft with strong grades from 7th round selections
The Dallas Cowboys had a very busy final round in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cowboys had three selections in the seventh round and made decisions to add on both sides of the ball.
With those picks, the Cowboys chose defensive tackle Jay Toia, running back Phil Mafah, and defensive tackle Tommy Akingbestoe.
According to Bleacher Report's instant grades on the selections, the Cowboys came out pretty good in the seventh round.
The Toia selection earned a B, and the grade report had this to say about the new Cowboys addition:
"Mazi Smith hasn’t developed as the Dallas Cowboys hoped, which creates issues at the point of attack. UCLA’s Jay Toia is a 342-pound wall. If the team’s 2023 first-round draft pick doesn’t up his game, Toia could easily take over as the Cowboys’ starting 1-technique."
The Mafah selection scored a B, while Akingbestoe earned a C. Here's what the instant draft grade post said about the two:
On Mafah:
"If Jaydon Blue is eventually going to be the lighting in the Dallas Cowboys backfield, Clemson’s Phil Mafah will bring the thunder. Neither is projected as a starting option, but the Cowboys were compelled to take both and give the team options."
On Akingbestoe:
"Maryland’s Tommy Akingbesote only adds further pressure. Dallas decided it needed to be bigger and stronger along the defensive interior. The Cowboys certainly are now with their pair of seventh-round defensive tackles."
That is all she wrote on the 2025 NFL Draft.
