WATCH: Jerry Jones arrives at Cowboys practice in a helicopter
If there is one thing Jerry Jones knows how to do, it is get attention and generate headlines.
During the Dallas Cowboys' practice on Wednesday, October 2, the team owner and general manager did exactly that by making a grand entrance at The Star in Frisco, Texas, for the early session.
Jerry pulled up to the team facility in a helicopter and landed right on the turf field as everyone looked on in awe.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
Jones was all smiles after exiting the helicopter and was greeted with a fist bump from star quarterback Dak Prescott.
For as flashy as Jerry likes to be, it's a surprise he isn't interested in adding a shiny new weapon like Davante Adams to the offense via trade.
MORE: Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5: Wednesday, October 2
Dallas is currently preparing to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football.
The Cowboys and Steelers are set to kick off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 6, at 8:1520 p.m. ET NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars