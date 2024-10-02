Cowboys Country

Cowboys' potential trade pursuit of Davante Adams hits dead end

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is seeking a trade, but the Dallas Cowboys do not appear to be an option to land the three-time All-Pro.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams postgame at Allegiant Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams postgame at Allegiant Stadium. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys Nation, there is some bad news. The speculation was fun while it lasted, but it appears any potential Cowboys pursuit of a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has hit a dead end.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are not interested in pursuing a trade for the All-Pro pass catcher.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared the news on social media.

MORE: Davante Adams in Dallas? Cowboys fans better put that dream to bed

Schultz notes the Kansas City Chiefs will be in the mix for a wide receiver after Rashee Rice's injury, while the favorite to land Adams is the New York Jets, where he would be reunited with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Las Vegas is reportedly seeking a second-round pick and additional compensation in a package for Adams.

MORE: Davante Adams next team odds: Where do Cowboys land among favorites?

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raider
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams enters the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout his career, Adams has hauled in 890 catches for 10,990 yards, and 96 touchdowns.

While his future destination remains unknown, Adams will provide an immediate boost to the offense and open up any team's passing game -- especially if that team is led by a quarterback he is familiar with.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?

4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance

NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season

How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News