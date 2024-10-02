Cowboys' potential trade pursuit of Davante Adams hits dead end
Dallas Cowboys Nation, there is some bad news. The speculation was fun while it lasted, but it appears any potential Cowboys pursuit of a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has hit a dead end.
According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are not interested in pursuing a trade for the All-Pro pass catcher.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared the news on social media.
Schultz notes the Kansas City Chiefs will be in the mix for a wide receiver after Rashee Rice's injury, while the favorite to land Adams is the New York Jets, where he would be reunited with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Las Vegas is reportedly seeking a second-round pick and additional compensation in a package for Adams.
Throughout his career, Adams has hauled in 890 catches for 10,990 yards, and 96 touchdowns.
While his future destination remains unknown, Adams will provide an immediate boost to the offense and open up any team's passing game -- especially if that team is led by a quarterback he is familiar with.
