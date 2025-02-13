Jerry Jones, 'awful' Dallas Cowboys ripped by FS1 talking head
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason on the heels of a disappointing 7-10 campaign in 2024 and hoping to bounce back with a new coaching staff and reloaded roster.
Dallas traditionally doesn't spend big during free agency, but the new regime could mix things up and address areas of need before the NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, it may not be enough for the team to contend in the NFC East against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
At least that's what FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd seems to believe.
Cowherd ripped the Cowboys this week and did not rank the team within the top 10 teams in the conference.
“The Dallas Cowboys are awful," Cowherd said. "They are the only big, huge, massive brand in America that is awful. They just hired a coach, and they dumped it on a Friday news dump.
"The Cowboys have two starters that start for Philadelphia and Philly’s players; many of the best ones are like rookies, and second-year guys are getting better.”
Cowherd went as far as to say the Cowboys may be the worst team in the division, and one of the worst brands in sports.
“If you told me next year the top 10 teams in the NFC, I don't have Dallas in it," added Cowherd.
"Dallas is not in the same class as Philadelphia, and from what I've seen with Jayden Daniels, they're not close to Washington. So, if Shedeur Sanders landed with the Giants, I'm not so sure Dallas isn't a fourth-place team. It's the last brand in American sports, I mean, a huge brand that is in the toilet, and it's not close.”
Those are some harsh words from Cowherd, who has never held back in his criticism of pro teams, but it is the harsh reality. If Dallas doesn't spend in free agency and ends up losing some key players out of their 25 free agents, the roster will be severely depleted.
So, it's up to Jerry Jones to hand over the keys to the coaching staff and actually allow them to do what they need to bring in players to fit the scheme and take the team to the next level.
