Jerry Jones beat Stage 4 cancer with help of experimental drug, report reveals
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones takes a lot of heat for the way he handles certain situations with the team and his flair for the dramatic. But secretly, for around a decade, he was dealing with something much deeper.
A report from the Dallas Morning News revealed that the brash owner was secretly battling Stage 4 cancer, and it was the help of an experimental drug that helped Jones beat the disease.
The news comes after Netflix's blue carpet for the upcoming docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
Jones was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2010 and underwent treatment for his skin cancer in Houston. He is proud to announce that he is cancer-free.
"I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” Jones said. “I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines.
"I now have no tumors."
Jones revealed his treatment included two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries. The Dallas Morning News has more information on the experimental drug.
The questioning that led to Jones' cancer reveal stemmed from the Netflix docuseries, where Jones referenced undergoing treatments in Houston, prompting further questions that led to the Dallas Morning News report. America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, August 19.
