Cowboys legend hypes up Jerry Jones' desire to win, fans don't buy it
The Dallas Cowboys are holding their annual Opening Day Ceremony on Saturday, and fans were lined up to attend.
Once in their seats, they were treated to a visit from a Cowboys legend, Charles Haley.
A five-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, Haley understands what it takes to win and he believes this roster has the tools.
Haley said he was excited about this team "that Jerry built," saying they have the youth, strength, and coaches necessary to win. The NFL Hall of Famer credits Jones for putting it all together, then let fans know they shouldn't doubt the owner's desire to win.
"All he is, is about winning. He don't care what game it is, he's about winning. And he put the best team together that I've seen in years," Haley said.
"So you know what? They have to go out there and earn it, not Jerry. The players have to go out there and earn it."
Haley put the onus on the players to get the job done, and while it's true they're the ones who play the game, it's hard to believe winning is all that matters to Jones. If so, the Cowboys wouldn't be in the spotlight every offseason for neglecting free agents and dragging their feet on extensions for their own stars.
They did this in 2024 with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Now, it's happening again this year with Micah Parsons, which is why fans weren't buying what Haley was selling.
His claims were met with chants from the crowd asking Jones to pay Parsons and sell the team. There was even a dig about them not pursuing Derrick Henry in free agency last season.
Clearly, Jones' hype man didn't get the point through the way they hoped.
