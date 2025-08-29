Jerry Jones shares Micah Parsons trade timeline of when Packers deal came together
The Dallas Cowboys took over the sports world on Thursday when it was announced that the team was trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
The move has shocked the entire NFL world, but there's still one place where the trade isn't that shocking at all.
That place is in the Cowboys' front office with owner Jerry Jones. On Thursday night, Jones met with the media to share the details behind the big trade. During the press conference, Jones revealed the timeline of when a deal was actually made.
The Cowboys owner revealed that the deal came together on Thursday afternoon, and this morning, trading Parsons was still up in the air.
Jones said a few times during the press conference that a deal for Parsons wasn't something that started today; however, the deal came together quickly in one day.
It's easy to get lost in the storytelling of Jones, especially when he can grab a microphone. But it's easy to see that this deal came together very quickly. It's also easy to see that this front office sees this as a major win.
The drama is over, but the answers fans were looking for could not have given more confusion than they were by Jones during the press conference. Long story short, Jones feels like he made the deal of a lifetime. The reality is, only time will tell.
