Packers' Jordan Love eerily manifested Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys and owner/general manager Jerry Jones did the unthinkable on Thursday afternoon and traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal.
Dallas received two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.
Parsons, meanwhile, received a blockbuster four-year, $188 million deal with $120 million guaranteed.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade ripped by NFC exec with NSFW message
While Cowboys Nation is still reeling from the news, the internet does what it does best and dug up a clip from the past which shows Packers star quarterback Jordan Love eerily manifesting Parsons would join him in Green Bay one day.
That day has come, much to the dismay of Cowboys Nation.
The most heartbreaking part of the video for the Cowboys faithful is Parsons expressing his allegiance to the Cowboys at the time. He even went as far as to call Jerry Jones his "boy."
My, how times have changed.
MORE: Cowboys reportedly declined olive branch from Micah Parsons before trade
Green Bay now has a generational defensive player who could push the team over the hump, while the Cowboys will have to rely on their younger, less experienced players to step up and fill the void.
We will see how it works out sooner rather than later, because the Cowboys take the field in just one week against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc