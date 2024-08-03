Jerry Jones discusses Dallas Cowboys' starting center competition
The Dallas Cowboys revamped offensive line has two promising rookies looking to start in 2024.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton has been getting the bulk of the first-team reps at left tackle after being worked into the lineup throughout the first few days of training camp, while third-round pick Cooper Beebe is fighting for the starting center job.
Beebe is in a competition with two-year veteran Brock Hoffman and Dakoda Shepley, who was a top five selection in the 2018 CFL Draft.
The trio of interior linemen are battling for the job after Tyler Biadasz vacated the position in the offseason.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the competition and shared his excitement for how the players are fighting for their spot in the starting lineup.
"I like the competition, and it's real," he said, according to the Cowboys official website. "I like that competition. I really like the makeup of the veteran and the depth and the youth that we've got in that offensive line. I feel as good about the offensive line as any time that I can remember."
The Cowboys just kicked off Week 2 of training camp and the players are now going through padded practice, so we will get a better idea of how the players stack up when they are able to make contact and showcase their strengths.
