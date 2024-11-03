Jerry Jones' Cowboys trade deadline update is a bunch of jibberish
When Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones speaks, you never know what will come out of his mouth. It could be pure delusion or a bunch of gibberish from a senile man.
Ahead of Dallas' Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, it was the latter.
Jones appeared on the 105.3 The Fan pre-game show and was once again asked about the team's plan for the trade deadline.
Everyone who has watched the Cowboys knows the team lacks a running game, wide receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb, and depth on the defensive side of the ball.
So will Jerry do anything to address it? His answer leaves as many questions as answers.
"Well, this can be a real busy time if it fits. Boy, that’s a big word: if it fits," Jones said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "And we’re where we are, which we haven’t made a trade, but we’ll see what happens the first part of the week.”
First of all, "if it fits" is there words. And neither of them or "big."
Second, what is he even trying to say? Letting the market set itself has been Jerry's plan of attack all offseason when it comes to contract negotiations, so playing the long game could make the Cowboys miss out on a potential big addition.
If the Cowboys come away with a win on Sunday afternoon, don't expect any moves. But, if they are run out of the building, again, maybe Jerry will finally wake up and do something to improve the roster.
