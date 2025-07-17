Jerry Jones' ego once again has a Cowboys star growing frustrated
In what has become no surprise to anyone who follows the Dallas Cowboys, the team is once again on the verge of more offseason contract drama.
Last summer, it was new deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb that dominated the headlines.
Instead of signing two of their top talents as quickly as possible, ownership waited until the last possible moment to give its top two offensive weapons the deal they were looking for.
MORE: Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks
This summer, it is the same story, but with defensive leader Micah Parsons. However, the contract negotiations between Parsons and the Cowboys have not reached the fever pitch of last offseason, but it's getting close.
During a conversation with The Undertaker on his podcast Six Feet Under, Parsons mentioned that he feels ownership is dragging their feet on a new deal by making it more complicated than it has to be.
Parsons is correct in saying that. A new deal for one of the best defensive players in the league should be a no-brainer for the front office.
MORE: Micah Parsons doubles down on training camp stance with or without new deal
However, here we are, less than a week until the start of training camp, and no new deal.
This is just another example of Jones making something out of nothing. You have a player who wants to be here, but if this continues to drag on, then how friendly will Parsons be about all this? Of course, this could all be solved if you made the deal now.
