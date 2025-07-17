Micah Parsons doubles down on training camp stance with or without new deal
Will he or won't he? That's the big question surrounding Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, with less than one week until the team officially reports to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp.
Parsons is waiting for a blockbuster contract extension, but like clockwork, Jerry Jones and company are dragging their feet with negotiations.
There is no denying Parsons is one of the top defenders in the league, and his new contract is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
But, with the team set to begin camp on Monday, July 21, time is running out. Parsons has said he will report to camp with or without a deal, and he revealed his stance has not changed during an appearance on the Six Feet Under podcast with WWE superstar The Undertaker.
“I want to win a Super Bowl, bro… and I know like first to win a Super Bowl, like I need to bond with these guys," Parsons said. "Like, I need to be around these guys.
Parsons has been acting in good faith all season, showing up to the team's first voluntary workout and even reporting to OTAs.
He will once again be with the team, but it remains to be seen how much work he will do on the field until a deal is done.
Parsons has made it clear that he wants his future to be in Dallas, and the Cowboys' front office has remained optimistic that a deal will get done before the start of the regular season, but the time to act is now.
