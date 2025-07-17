CeeDee Lamb shares workout hype video ahead of Cowboys training camp
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was slowed down by a shoulder injury during the team's disappointing 2024 campaign. Now, as he gears up for the 2025-26 NFL season, he's ready to bounce back better than ever.
Lamb has been hard at work throughout the offseason and putting in the extra work at Alkeme Sports Performance with Dr. Sharif Tabbah in Davie, Florida.
Throughout the offseason, Tabbah has been sharing highlights from their workouts and now we get to see an even bigger look at the preseason preparations Lamb has been putting in.
Dr. Reef shared a nearly 30-second video of Lamb's workouts that will get you pumped up for the wide receiver's return to the field at training camp.
Despite a nagging shoulder injury that held him to 15 starts, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. That was also without Dak Prescott for half of the season.
Prescott, interestingly enough, was also injured in the Week 9 contest against Atlanta.
Now, after a full offseason to recover and return with a health Prescott and the addition of George Pickens on the opposite side of the field, Lamb is ready to take yet another step forward in his already stellar career.
The Cowboys officially kick off training camp on Monday, July 21.
