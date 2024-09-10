Jerry Jones has every right to have Super Bowl dreams with Cowboys' latest contracts
Week 1 of the 2024 regular season for Dallas Cowboys fans was like a dream where one would be running through a spring meadow. The team dismantled the Cleveland Browns, and just before kickoff, everyone learned that Dallas had inked a new deal with quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott's contract is the second significant contract the franchise agreed to this season after making CeeDee Lamb the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
So, the franchise is tossing out mountains of cash to talented superstars. What's the next step in all of this? The easy answer is winning the big one—the one game that has eluded the franchise for decades. The game that Jones should expect to win if his players are earning the contracts they are signing.
Jones recently stated in an interview with 105.3 The FAN that making Prescott the highest-paid player in the league could entail a Super Bowl victory to follow. The Cowboys owner went back to when the franchise made Troy Aikman the highest-paid player, and we all know how that turned out.
Mr. Jones is shelling out the cash, and the team looked the part during Week 1. However, if this season doesn't end in a deep playoff run, will Jones turn into a Mr. Krabs-type owner who won't be willing to spend his dough?
16 more games and change will define that.
