Jerry Jones has hilarious phone call with Adam Schefter about Brian Schottenheimer
The Dallas Cowboys have faced intense scrutiny throughout their coaching search that culminated in the decision to hire long-time NFL assistant Brian Schottenheimer.
To provide deeper insight into this significant move, NFL insider Adam Schefter recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he shared some entertaining and hilarious qoutes from his conversation with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
"Brian Schottenheimer is nothing more than an assistant coach," Jones stated emphatically. "He's always been an assistant coach. This is what he's done, these are his qualifications, how can people even be talking about him as a head coach? He is an assistant coach."
Jerry Jones clarified his stance, saying, "But you know what Adam, he is Brian the assistant no more. He is now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys." This statement marks a significant transition for Schottenheimer, who will now take on the responsibilities of leading one of the NFL's most storied franchises.
The NFL media really piled on when the Cowboys considered Schottenheimer, with many laughing about how the Cowboys were the only team interviewing Schottenheimer.
Those comments just show that Jerry Jones hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to humor or making bold moves.
Jones clearly listens to the media, but anyone who thinks he’s letting their opinions dictate his decisions is kidding themselves. It’s abundantly clear that he’s got his own vision and doesn’t let the chatter sway him one bit.
