Dallas Cowboys legend 'not expected' to join Brian Schottenheimer's staff
Brian Schottenheimer was officially named the 10th head coach in Dallas Cowboys history on Monday.
Now, the team is beginning to build Schottenheimer's staff, with names for defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and others beginning to emerge. However, it does not appear as if Cowboys legend Jason Witten will be a part of that group.
According to reports from DallasCowboys.com's Patrik Walker, Witten is not expected to take a job in any sort of capacity, despite extensive rumors that he would join the franchise.
"Despite his name making the rounds during the Cowboys' coaching search, with a belief he'd potentially be added as a position coach in 2025, Jason Witten is not expected to join his former team in any capacity this coming season, per owner and general manager Jerry Jones — though Jones continues to praise the future Hall of Famer as a "great coach" and mentor," Walker wrote. "Witten recently celebrated a Texas state championship as a coach at the high school level."
Witten, of course, is considered one of the best Cowboys players of all-time, sitting first in franchise history in both receptions with 1,215 and yards with 12,977 yards above names such as Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, Drew Pearson and others. He is also second in team history behind only Bryant in touchdown receptions with 72.
In his 17 years, Witten was also named to 100 Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams and is projected to be a future Hall of Famer.
Beyond his accomplishments on the field, Witten was also considered as a key leader and motivator inside the locker room for Dallas - a trait many believed would eventually translate into him becoming a coach at the NFL level.
He has proven that he does have some coaching chops as well, leading Liberty Christian High School to back-to-back Texas TAPPS state championships as head coach.
However, it appears as if we will have to wait a little bit longer to see if Witten can translate that kind of success at the highest level of the sport.
