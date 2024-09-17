Jerry Jones draws line in the sand with Mike McCarthy on contract with Cowboys
Jerry Jones believes the pressure of not having a contract beyond 2024 will bring the best out of Mike McCarthy. We have yet to see if that’s true but what we can say is that every win or loss will lead to more questions about his future with the Dallas Cowboys.
That’s especially true following a loss like they had in Week 2. Dallas was blown out at home by the New Orleans Saints which naturally led to questions about McCarthy’s future.
Jones had no problem diving into the topic and used it as an opportunity to remind McCarthy that only playoff success will lead to a second contract.
McCarthy is taking heat for the loss to New Orleans but Jones knows the regular season doesn’t mean much. They’ve been blown out in the past and bounced back. They’ve also embarrassed others teams only to hit a brick wall as the season goes along.
Through it all, the continue to win — in the regular season. McCarthy has pulled off a 12-5 record for three straight years and in all, is 43-26 in Dallas. The problem is that he’s 1-3 in the postseason.
Unless the lack of playoff success ends, Jones appears ready to move on. If that doesn’t light a fire under McCarthy, nothing will.
