Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy reportedly have had 'no negotiations yet'
The Mike McCarthy head coaching saga is going to go down to the wire. With Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones continuing to take his jolly old time making decisions, the exclusive negotiating period for the Cowboys runs out on January 14.
Jones and McCarthy have reportedly spent days talking about the future, but in a stunning revelation there apparently has been no progress towards a deal yet.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared an update on the McCarthy saga, saying the two sides are "expected to open talks today," leaving you scratching your head and wondering what Jerry has been doing all along.
"After several days of discussions about the 2024 season and the future, owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy remain open to moving forward together and the sides are expected to open talks today on a new contract to keep him in Dallas, per sources," Pelissero wrote on X.
"There have been no negotiations yet and still are other issues to work through. McCarthy’s contract is set to expire Tuesday, giving Dallas a few more days to work out a deal. Otherwise, McCarthy would be free to pursue other opportunities."
Sure, negotiations will begin today, allegedly, but taking it down to the wire is a dangerous approach. Is anyone surprised, though?
Jerry Jones could have decided anytime during last offseason or throughout this season on McCarthy's future, but he decided to let him enter the season on the final year of his contract.
With the deadline just days away, there has been no progress while other teams are already deep in their head coaching searches.
Dallas also declined the Chicago Bears' request for an interview for McCarthy.
There is no rhyme or reason for Jerry Jones' decisions, and this is just the latest example of his nonsensical approach to important moments that he fails to act swiftly on. There's a reason the team hasn't had any real success in nearly three decades. And it is Jerry Jones.
