Jerry Jones sets high expectations for Dak Prescott after big deal
It's now or never for Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones who recently made a bold statement on 105.3 The Fan, connecting the success of quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to the team's ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.
When asked if the Cowboys needed to win a Super Bowl for Prescott's contract to be considered a success, Jones drew upon the team's history.
MORE: Tom Brady changes his tune on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
"Any time that we've ever made players the highest-paid player, key players, such as Troy Aikman, the most highest-paid player in the game, we won Super Bowls," Jones said.
Jones' comments emphasize his belief in the direct relationship between investing in top talent and achieving championship success. He references Troy Aikman's 8-year, $44,000,000 contract in 1993 and the subsequent Super Bowl victories to set a high standard for Prescott.
While Jones didn't explicitly state that a Super Bowl win is the sole measure of Prescott's contract success, his emphasis on the historical correlation creates a clear expectation.
The message is clear: the Cowboys' significant investment in Prescott is tied to their aspirations for another championship.
The pressure is on for Prescott to deliver on the field and lead the team to a Super Bowl victory, validating both his contract and Jones' confidence in his ability to elevate the Cowboys to the highest level of success.
