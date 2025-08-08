Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones' unorthodox approach, Fans react to Micah Parsons' no-show

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, August 8.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defenders C.J. Goodwin, Israel Mukuamu, Micah Parsons, and DeMarvion Overshown during training camp
In this story:

Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've almost made it to the weekend, which means we are one day away from Cowboys football returning to our television. While it will only be the NFL preseason, seeing live game action is always better than the crumbs we get from training camp practices.

Dallas will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night, and this year's team will bring some intriguing storylines.

The roster is full of young talent that fans will get a good look at, and a brand new coaching staff compiled by first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer has been keeping his offensive arsenal close to his chest, so we'll have to wait and see whether he lets a few explosive plays loose when the Cowboys are in action. When you've got Joe Milton's cannon of an arm to take advantage of, you'd have to imagine there will be one or two deep shots down the field.

While we wait to see what the weekend brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media that we may have missed.

Jerry Jones' unorthodox approach

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how Jerry Jones continues his unorthodox approach to handling the team's stars, including doing his part to egg on controversies.

Fans react to Micah Parsons' practice no-show

Blogging the Boys put together some of the reactions to Thursday's practice, including Micah Parsons' no-show.

Cowboys Quick Hits

