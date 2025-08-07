Cowboys QB coach heaps unreal amount of praise on Joe Milton
Joe Milton III made a highlight-reel play for the Dallas Cowboys during their recent scrimmage with the Los Angeles Rams.
Milton, who is known for his powerful arm, hit wide receiver Jalen Brooks deep for a 75-yard touchdown pass. That play is what makes Milton an exciting prospect to watch this preseason.
According to Cowboys quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko, however, Milton is fun to watch for more than just his deep ball ability. Shimko said Milton is playing the position with much more poise as he showered the second-year player with praise.
“He’s great fundamentally, his feet are getting better every day as well, but his biggest jump (has been) taking every practice rep like it’s a game, like he could really get hit,” Shimko said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“That ball’s coming out, he’s finding completions, he’s really running the offense. Instead of just trying to show off his arm, which we all know he has one of the best arms in the world, he’s now playing quarterback.”
Dallas added Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots this offseason to serve as their backup quarterback.
Milton has always had the talent to be a starting quarterback, and played well in his lone start for the Pats. That said, he needs to refine his game. It sounds as though he’s doing that, meaning the sky is the limit.
