Micah Parsons eases Cowboys fans' panic after practice no-show
There was some slight panic from Dallas Cowboys Nation on Thursday afternoon when Micah Parsons was a no-show from practice in Oxnard. Not only was Parsons absent, but owner Jerry Jones was as well.
While neither man was on the field for practice, Parsons was still at the team facility. Unfortunately, there was nothing going on behind the scenes, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
After the open practice session, Cowboys fans were blessed with a positive update.
Parsons has been dealing with "back soreness" during his training camp hold-in, but he was back on the field for the team's evening walkthrough.
As things appear, Parsons was just getting treatment during his practice no-show, which is much better than the worst-case scenario of turning the contract saga into a full-on holdout or talking about trade options with the team.
The hope is that Parsons will remain in Dallas and suit up for the start of the regular season, though there are some doubts that he will be available.
Whatever the case, Jerry Jones and company need to stop dragging their feet to find a resolution for Parsons and the team, so that the summerlong distraction hanging over the organization can be put to rest and everyone can finally move on.
But, the clock is ticking.
