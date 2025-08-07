Dak Prescott drops potential Cowboys bombshell for preseason
Could Brian Schottenheimer buck tradition for his first NFL preseason as the Dallas Cowboys head coach? While it doesn't seem like it will happen, star quarterback Dak Prescott is ready.
Prescott has not played in the preseason for the past five years, but is keeping his options ready ahead of this weekend's opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Following Thursday's training camp practice in Oxnard, Prescott was asked whether he would suit up for the team's opener this weekend at SoFi Stadium.
While prescott doesn't believe that he will be called on, he is more than ready to go and will suit up if Schottenheimer wants.
"I'm all for playing," Prescott said. "This one, the next one."
It is highly unlikely that Prescott will suit up for any preseason game, keeping with the tradition of the past five years, but it's great to see his competitive spirit shine through.
At a time when the team has distractions hanging over the franchise because of the front office's handling of the Micah Parsons contract situation, at least there is something positive to take away.
Of course, Prescott is recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury less than 12 months ago, so it's best for the team to take a "better safe than sorry" approach.
Dallas and Los Angeles will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
