Jerry Jones' viral Jamie Foxx moment makes him internet laughing stock
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows how to make headlines. Love him or hate him, good ole Jerry is always out there doing the most.
Most recently, Jerry was spotted on an Instagram Live with do-it-all celebrity Jamie Foxx.
Foxx went live from The Star during Cowboys practice and was showing the Cowboys owner to his side. Suddenly, Jerry's conversation took a complete left turn and Foxx abruptly ended his stream.
But what happened?
Well, as it appears in a brief video clip going viral on social media, Jerry started talking about his players', um, physical attributes.
Jerry, my man, what are you doing?
People on social media immediately began roasting the Cowboys owner for his off the rail comments. Many couldn't stop laughing at Foxx's reaction before cutting the stream.
Sunday can't get here soon enough.
The Cowboys host the Ravens in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi on the call.
