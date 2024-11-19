Jets do something Dallas Cowboys should’ve done a decade ago
The New York Jets have finally decided to part ways with their general manager, Joe Douglas, after a disappointing season in which the Jets are currently sitting at 3-8.
This move comes as a relief to many Jets fans who have been frustrated with the team's performance under Douglas' leadership.
While the Jets are looking to take a step in the right direction for the future, many Dallas Cowboys fans can't help but wonder why their team hasn't followed the same steps.
Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, has held the role of general manager since purchasing the team in 1989.
Despite numerous playoff appearances, financial success, and Super Bowl victories early on, Jones' tenure has also been marked by questionable draft picks, disappointing free-agent signings, coaching hires and a lack of long-term success.
The Cowboys have had seven head coaches since the departure of Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, who built the team's dynasty in the 1990s. Only one, Jason Garrett, lasted more than five seasons as head coach.
Since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995, the Cowboys have recorded a 247-214 win-loss record, won nine division titles, achieved just four playoff victories, and have not appeared in an NFC Championship Game since they last lifted the Lombardi Trophy.
Since the start of last decade, Dallas has missed the playoffs eight times and is on track to miss them for the ninth time this season.
Dallas' 2024 campaign, a year that the Cowboys were "All in" has been one of the more frustrating seasons under Jones' leadership, marked by numerous mistakes and bad personnel decisions that reflect poorly on the owner and general manager of America's Team.
Jones made it clear back in August that he will not step down as GM, and that “there’s nobody who can f*cking come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can."
Cowboys fans have long expressed their wish for a leadership change and believe that a new general manager, perhaps someone like VP of Player Personnel Will McClay, could bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the organization, hoping this change would lead to sustained success.
However, Jones has not shown any signs of relinquishing control of the team, leading many fans to lose hope that America's Team will ever rise to the top.
