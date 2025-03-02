NFL reporter roasts Cowboys' WR Jonathan Mingo during Combine interview
Tre Harris spent the past two seasons with Ole Miss, where he racked up 2,015 yards and 15 touchdowns on 114 receptions. As is often the case, he's being compared to previous Ole Miss wideouts during the NFL Combine — including Jonathan Mingo of the Dallas Cowboys.
Unfortunately for Mingo, that's not a good thing.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty set to make 'Top 30 visit' with Dallas Cowboys
Harris was asked the key to ensure his career arc emulates that of A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, and not like Mingo's.
Brown developed into one of the most difficult wideouts to cover in the entire NFL. The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder has topped 1,000 yards in five of six years in the NFL. In all, he has 446 receptions for 7,026 yards with 49 touchdowns.
MORE: 3 NFL Combine Day 3 standouts the Cowboys could target at WR
Mingo, on the other hand, has yet to hit his stride.
He was selected 34th overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2023 where he caught 32 passes for 311 yards in 24 games. He was traded to Dallas at the deadline in 2024 and gave them 46 yards on five receptions. Mingo has yet to score his first NFL touchdown.
Harris is seen as a developmental project who isn't likely to go as high as either Mingo or Brown. Still, the comparisons will remain until he proves himself a worthy player. Just like the criticism will remain for Mingo unless he puts it all together.
