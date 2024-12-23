Jourdan Lewis details Cowboys' fighting spirit despite missing playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, winning 26-24. Dallas took a commanding lead early but Tampa fought back, nearly stealing it in the end.
A forced fumble from DaRon Bland capped off the win but another cornerback was just as instrumental. Veteran Jourdan Lewis recorded an unbelievable interception on a pass that looked to be a sure touchdown.
Baker Mayfield went deep for Jalen McMillan, who appeared to have caught a 46-yard touchdown. That wasn’t the case as Lewis was the one who came up with the ball after wrestling it away from the rookie.
After the game, Lewis spoke with Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth and broke down the interception. Lewis said he could tell by the receiver’s eyes that the ball was coming his way and even ignored a push to the face mask and made the play.
Lewis also said the team was fighting for their coach, Mike McCarthy, who has proven himself worthy of a new deal over the past few weeks.
This win improved Dallas to 7-8 and while they can’t make the playoffs, they still have a chance to finish with a winning record. That seemed impossible not too long ago when they were sitting at 3-7 and heading in the wrong direction.
